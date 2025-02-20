US Forest Service, National Park Service employees fired by DOGE speak out 

Fired employees of the U.S. Forest Service and National Park Service told ABC News that the decision to lay off thousands of employees will have catastrophic effects on firefighting efforts.

February 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live