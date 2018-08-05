Blankenship concedes West Virginia race

More
Ex-convict Don Blankenship concedes as Morrisey is projected to win West Virginia's GOP Senate primary.
8:34 | 05/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Blankenship concedes West Virginia race

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55032816,"title":"Blankenship concedes West Virginia race","duration":"8:34","description":"Ex-convict Don Blankenship concedes as Morrisey is projected to win West Virginia's GOP Senate primary.","url":"/Politics/video/blankenship-concedes-west-virginia-race-55032816","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.