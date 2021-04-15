Transcript for Blinken visits Afghanistan after Biden's withdrawal decision

I. I thought come to Afghanistan. Today because. It was important to me. An important president Biden. To convey in person. America's commitment to an enduring partnership. With Afghanistan. And the Afghan people. As president Biden announced yesterday. We're withdrawing our troops. By the twentieth anniversary. Not a what. We've achieved the objective we set out. Nearly twenty years ago. We never intended to have a permanent military presence here. Threat from al-Qaeda in Afghanistan. Is significantly degraded. Osama bin Laden has been brought to justice. After years are saying that we would leave militarily at some point. That time has come. But even when our troops come home. Our partnership with Afghanistan. We'll continue. Our security partnership will endure. There's strong bipartisan support. For that commitment. To the Afghan security forces. Will intensify. Our diplomacy. With the government that is Afghanistan the towel on countries in the region. And around the world that have a stake in Afghanistan's future. We'll stand with the Afghan people. Including through economic investment. And development assistance. As they work toward a more prosperous future. We'll continue to support civil society. And advocate for equal rights for women including their meaningful participation in the ongoing negotiations. And their people representation. Throughout society. Will maintain the American tradition. A providing humanitarian assistance for those most in need. Including women girls. And refugees. I share that message. In all my meetings today with president Donnie. With chairman a bill with representatives from civil society. Who are working for change every single day in their communities throughout the country. The United States will remain. Afghanistan steadfast partner. We want the Afghan people. Countries in the region and the international community. To know that fact.

