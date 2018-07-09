The Briefing Room: In defining speech, Obama takes shots at Trump

More
Former President Barack Obama gives call to action ahead of midterm elections.
17:46 | 09/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Briefing Room: In defining speech, Obama takes shots at Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57681355,"title":"The Briefing Room: In defining speech, Obama takes shots at Trump","duration":"17:46","description":"Former President Barack Obama gives call to action ahead of midterm elections.","url":"/Politics/video/briefing-room-defining-speech-obama-takes-shots-trump-57681355","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.