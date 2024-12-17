Tech executive found guilty in murder of Cash App founder

The jury convicted Nima Momeni after seven days of deliberations. Prosecutors said he stabbed Bob Lee three times with a kitchen knife after driving him to a secluded area in April 2023.

December 17, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live