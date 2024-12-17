Ukraine says it killed top Russian general in Moscow with scooter bomb

Dashcam video shows the moment a bomb hidden on scooter detonated, killing Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov and his aide. Ukraine called Kirillov a war criminal, while Russia called the attack terrorism.

December 17, 2024

