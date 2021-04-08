Transcript for CDC issues new 60-day eviction moratorium

The CDC is offering temporary relief to millions of renters facing eviction after a federal ban expired the new two month eviction moratorium. Applies to areas hardest hit by the highly contagious dealt some variant of the corona virus the CDC argues that evictions post. A risks to public health congresswoman Corey Busch led a fine day protests outside the capital and was vowing to stay there until we eviction band was reinstated. Activists. Are so let it. Academic are in congress sol. XX. But things to be. Different that what may be people are used to. President Biden says the targeted banner will likely face legal challenges. Bowl game renters a window of protection.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.