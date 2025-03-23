Sanders says his rallies are meant to empower voters to 'not sit idly by'

On “This Week,” ABC News’ Jonathan Karl interviews Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at the Denver, stop on his ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour.

March 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live