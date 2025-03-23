Ukraine, Russia exchange deadly drone attacks overnight

Ukraine and Russia exchanged strikes through the night on Saturday, despite last week's apparent progress toward a United States-brokered partial ceasefire.

March 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live