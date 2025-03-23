California woman accused of stabbing her wife is now in US custody

Yolanda Marodi was arrested in Mexico and turned over to U.S. Marshals on Saturday. Prosecutors allege she attacked her wife after learning she planned to leave her.

March 23, 2025

