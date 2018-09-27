Transcript for Christine Ford's testimony: The moments that mattered

And here today not because that would speed. And terrified. Came here because they believe is nice civic duty to tell you what happened to me. While wreck happened and I were in case well I believe he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did think Brett and his hand over my mouth to stop me from yelling. This is what terrified me the most and it had the most lasting impact on my life. It was hard for me to freeze. And I thought that wreck was accidentally. Going to kill me. I have been accused of acting out of partisan political motive. Those who say that do not know me. I am an independent person and I am no one's pond. With what degree of certainty do you believe Brooke capital assault. At 100%. While it is strongest memory you have. Strongest memory of audiences something. You can not yet. Indelible who in the hippocampus. Is well laughter. Well lap that up for its laughter. Between the to do. And they're having fun. At my expense. And it is correct that you have. Given a lot of resources taken a lot of threats to come forward correct correct assaults when your dignity and your humanity. Absolute they how's it affected your children. They're doing fairly well considering thank you for asking and your husband. Doing fairly well considering. I think you think we have been very supportive community. I stepped out during the break in was. Delusion with notes from friends all around the country social media posts that there are literally. Hundreds of thousands of people watching your testimony right now. And and note after note that I got people in tears feeling pain and anguish not just feeling your pain but feeling their own. Who have not come forward. You are opening up to open air hurt and pain because alone across this country. And for that the word I would use it's nothing short Perot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.