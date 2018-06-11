Transcript for Colorado's Jared Polis on track to become 1st openly gay governor

We have another result in in the governor's noses state of Colorado where congressman Jared pulse. As defeated. Walker Stapleton there in the state of Colorado jury of course becoming the first. Governor the United States was. Actually in the same sex marriage Stephanie Cutter it and we're seeing a very diverse array of candidates in the democratic. Excite me are we are and and I think that's a good thing for the party good thing for the country. I'm Jared Hollis ran aid at a great racing Colorado that was erase really defined by local issues that matter to the people of Colorado it's an important pick up. And it's an important race for its to have I you know I think walker Stapleton the Republican Iran in that race never really caught on. He wasn't he that you became an issue that he wasn't born in Colorado. It was a very localized race and it's it's a great win.

