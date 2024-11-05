Concerns about Trump and Harris, according to political strategists

Republican strategist Tricia McLaughlin and Democratic strategist Stephanie Rawlings-Blake discuss potential political mistakes.

November 5, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live