Transcript for Cuomo orders private, public labs to prioritize COVID-19 testing

Total hospitalizations. Ticked down again. That is good news just to take but we'll take it better than going up. Again this is one day. But. It is. Flattening. Reducing slightly. Depending on your point of view sort of a test that you're an optimist or you pessimist. Pessimist would say basically flat optimist would say think we're starting to trend down. So it's personality test. Met change total hospitalizations. Is undeniably. On the decline. The three day average which is more accurate than anyone they number also says the same thing. The icu. Admissions is down. That's Democrat telling me because as I said the entire hospitals numbers cleaners you work. But the number of into patience is bound. And that is very good news because in the patience 80% of the time wind up in a person not recovered. So that's really good news. The reality. Andy counter narrative. Character fact. Number of new cases that walked in the door. Corporate cases walked in the door of the hospital. Is still about 2000 per day. And that is still very high so that yes. Fewer people in the hospital fewer people bring in debated. But still 2000 people walking in the door and if you notice. It's Hubbard about the same Marie for several weeks. 2000. That's a very high number. Number of deaths. Unfortunately. Refuses to come down dramatically. 630. That is still breathtaking. In its pain and grief and tragedy. And basically. Flat again like many of the other numbers. How do we get 300 private labs. And hospitals. To become worn systems statewide. To do testing for poultry. And how do we get a more coordinated is his. Something that has never been done before and is going to be a tremendous. Undertaking. Also to further complicated. What they will tell you now is we we've been having conversations. With the labs. If they can get the test. Which they have to purchase from private sector companies. The tests require certain chemical reagents to operate so you take a sample and then you mix it with the chemicals. They can't think get the chemicals. That they need to mex to do the tax. While who has the chemicals. No one has the chemicals was everybody's been overrun with them hand and the chemicals come out of where. China not. Where everything has come from over the past forty days. Everything goes back to China. And China is now in a position where they're being asked globally for these reagents chemicals. And back as a piece of the equation that I can't figure out and that's why the federal government. Hats that be part of this. Approach and part of this answer. I can do what I can do on the state side and I what. I number one issue and exert executive order that says the department of health will be coordinating. Those private sector labs. Which are private sector companies but be a licensed by the state of new Yorker permeated by the State of New York. And we need them to step up and work together. But the federal government cannot want wipe there hands of this and say oh that states are responsible for test. We cannot do it we cannot do it without federal. I'm willing to do what I can do anymore. But I'm telling you I don't do China relations I don't do international supply chain and that's where the federal government can help spent. A lot of time with my kids. 2225. Twins two point five's. Be. My mighty interactions with my kids had gotten so superficial. Over these past few years. You know everyone's busy busy busy. So. What do you need everything road. You need anything from me when Dorsey UN issue that was the same conversation like over and over an old. Now I got time to sit with them. And really have in depth. Conversations that I hadn't hadn't won't time. And I'll tell you when things I learned it is I was missing although. You know. They're not 456710. Years old anymore. Baird grown up and they have complex lives and complex feelings and complex situations. And you don't understand that or get to appreciate that when what you say is how is everything anything you need when Dorsey you work. You know well I was busy. It's my difference. Myself I was busy I was busy. Yet except that's not an excuse and take a deeper reflection on what's important in life. So now I went up in a situation where have a couple of hours to talk to one of my daughter's. And there's a whole. Person and life and new wants that's going on that frankly I had been oblivious to I'm not going to let that happen again.

