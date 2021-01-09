Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin talks end of war in Afghanistan

More
"With those who bear the wounds of war to body and to soul we will never forget what you did,” Austin said.
10:23 | 09/01/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin talks end of war in Afghanistan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:23","description":" \"With those who bear the wounds of war to body and to soul we will never forget what you did,” Austin said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"79769837","title":"Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin talks end of war in Afghanistan","url":"/Politics/video/defense-secretary-lloyd-austin-talks-end-war-afghanistan-79769837"}