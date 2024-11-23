At least 11 dead, more injured in powerful Israeli strikes on central Beirut

ABC News’ Lama Hasan reports on rescue efforts underway after Israeli airstrikes targeted central Beirut on Saturday morning, killing at least 11 people, Lebanese authorities said.

November 23, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live