Transcript for Democratic women give Trump standing ovation

No one has benefited more from our thriving economy then women. Who have filled 58%. Of the newly created jobs. Last year. Are you weren't supposed to do. Thank you very much and thank you very much. All Americans can be proud. That we have more women. In the workforce. Than ever before. It. Don't sit yet you don't like this. At exactly one century. After congress passed. He constitutional. Amendment giving women the right to vote up. We also have more women serving in congress. Then that. Am. That's great. And congratulations that's great. As part of our commitment to improving opportunity for women everywhere this is day. We're launching the first ever government wide initiative focused on economic empowerment for women. In developing countries. To build. Rebelled and our incredible economic success. One priority is Paramount. Reversing decades of calamitous. Trade policies so bing. We are now make it it clear to China. That after years of targeting. Our industries. And stealing our intellectual property. The theft of American jobs and wealth. Has come to an end. Therefore we recently imposed tariffs on 250. Billion dollars of Chinese goods. And now our treasury. Is receiving billions and billions of dollars. But I don't blame China for taking. Advantage of us. I blame our leaders. And representatives. For allowing this travesty. To happen. I have great respect for president she. And we are now working on a new trade deal with China. But a must include real structural change to and unfair trade practices. Reduce our chronic trade deficit. And protect American jobs.

