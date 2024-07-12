Democrats continue to call for Biden to exit race

Joe Biden is trying to stop the chorus of calls from Democrats to drop out of the 2024 presidential race. ABC News' Mary Alice Parks weighs in on what Biden can do to reverse waning support.

July 12, 2024

