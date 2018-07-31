Transcript for DHS secretary defends US intelligence and warns Russia

Two years ago is we all know. A foreign power launched a brazen multi facet influence campaign to under find undermine public faith in our democratic process. And to distort our presidential election. That campaign was multifaceted. It involves cyber espionage leaks of stolen data. Cyber intrusions into voter registration systems online propaganda and more. Let me be clear our intelligence community has it right it was the Russians we know that they know that it was directed from the highest levels. And we cannot and will not allow that to happen again. Although no actual votes for change in 2016. Let me be clear in this. Any attempt to interfere in our elections is a direct attack on our democracy. It is unacceptable. And it will not be tolerated mark my words America will not tolerate this meddling.

