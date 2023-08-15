Donald Trump now facing charges in 4 different cases as he runs for reelection

Trump and 18 other associates, including Rudy Giuliani, face 41 charges related to the 2020 election results in Georgia.

August 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live