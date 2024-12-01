Investigation continues for stowaway woman undetected at JFK Airport to Paris

ABC's Reena Roy with the latest details on the woman the French officials are saying is a "Russian National" that boarded a Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Paris without a ticket last week.

December 1, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live