Special delivery to spread holiday cheer, the 'People’s Tree'!

An 80-foot Sitka spruce, known as the "People’s Tree" traveled 700 miles by sea and 4,000 miles on land from Alaska to the U.S. Capitol’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

December 1, 2024

