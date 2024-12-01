6 rescued from house explosion

Emergency responders miraculously saved six people who were trapped beneath the mangled home after a large explosion leveled a home in Jefferson City, Missouri.

December 1, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live