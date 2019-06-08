El Paso community member says 'as a community we're coming together'

More
Angel Gomez, co-founder of Operation H.O.P.E., speaks on the strength of the El Paso community, saying before this masssacre it was one of the "safest cities in the country."
3:55 | 08/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for El Paso community member says 'as a community we're coming together'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:55","description":"Angel Gomez, co-founder of Operation H.O.P.E., speaks on the strength of the El Paso community, saying before this masssacre it was one of the \"safest cities in the country.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64793745","title":"El Paso community member says 'as a community we're coming together' ","url":"/Politics/video/el-paso-community-member-community-coming-64793745"}