Transcript for Election countdown

An ABC's political director Rick Klein joins me now for more on this Rick. We've just heard the president's facing some new backlash after that comment saying top military officials. Want to keep waging wars in order to keep defense contractors happy this is an usual for a sitting president. To criticize pentagon leaders like this what do you make of it. It is it is beyond unusual haven't seen anything like this I know there's some comparisons Eisenhower and military industrial complex but to be clear this is the commander in chief. Talking about the brass in his own pentagon. Military chiefs in his own. Administration and of course the context of this is the Atlantic article that came out a couple of days ago and is that slowly consumed. This White House a lot of concern about the fallout from that and a lot of defense on on the on the part of the president but for him to then turn and say look the soldiers like me but it's their bosses that don't I don't. See how that is not good for the morale of the people that are trying to keep us safe over the Pentagon. And and Joseph Biden blasted the president's response to the pandemic saying that trump refused to listen to experts refuse to listen to scientists. House is message playing in the battleground states. What we're seeing a. A little bit of a tightening in battleground states but the key for Biden right now is to try to keep that focus on cove at nineteen. We know the president compass write us shift the focus to what he calls law and order depicting images of violence on the streets. Even that doesn't seem to be playing to it and obvious advantage for president trump. Joseph Biden I think his challenge in terms of the look of the campaign the feel of the campaign the fact that he's out there wearing a mask and socially distancing they're hoping that. There's serves as the contrast and frankly just connects the people. How they are actually living their lives at this moment this crisis that continues the impacts people's lives in very real and tangible ways and Joseph Biden wants to keep the focus there. And erect and we're hitting now the final two months of campaigning. In this homestretch what are you looking out for. Well it's a different phase of the campaign first all the candidates are out there more. There's no more Biden in his basement he's doing events every every day or every couple of days so as Kabul Harris you can see a lot more. Give and take among the candidates between the candidates mixing up in the battleground states we've got our town hall Heidi on ABC news a week from today and that will tee up a blessed president's cabinet will tee up debate season which starts. At the end of the month so only eight weeks to go in and the pace is definitely quickening. Any sort of key challenges you think each of them faces going into this. Well look the polling deficit is real for president trump and the financial gap that justice Ilya references another challenge right now he needs to generate facts as some of the his enthusiasm and frankly. He can't just cater to his face and I think he's been told that. Continually he's got to make it. More probably relevant I think for Joseph Biden look it's it's been working so far he needs to keep coming back to president stumps leadership the B question for Biden is. Can continue to make this a referendum on president trump as opposed to a choice that contrasts records as long as it's a referendum in this is the president is broadly as unpopular as he is. Biden's got a pretty good job. I have a sample Ezra Klein thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.