Elizabeth Warren addresses viewers at 2020 DNC

More
Warren is a United States senator from Massachusetts.
5:18 | 08/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Elizabeth Warren addresses viewers at 2020 DNC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:18","description":"Warren is a United States senator from Massachusetts.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72484499","title":"Elizabeth Warren addresses viewers at 2020 DNC","url":"/Politics/video/elizabeth-warren-addresses-viewers-2020-dnc-72484499"}