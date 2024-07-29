Elon Musk shares AI-altered Harris campaign ad

Elon Musk retweeted a campaign ad of Vice President Kamala Harris with audio manipulated by artificial intelligence on his social media platform, X.

July 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live