Eric Trump delivers remarks at 2020 RNC

More
President Donald Trump's second son acts as the executive vice president of the Trump Organization.
8:48 | 08/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Eric Trump delivers remarks at 2020 RNC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:48","description":"President Donald Trump's second son acts as the executive vice president of the Trump Organization.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72611122","title":"Eric Trump delivers remarks at 2020 RNC","url":"/Politics/video/eric-trump-delivers-remarks-2020-rnc-72611122"}