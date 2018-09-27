Transcript for A look at the evidence for Kavanaugh hearing

In the meantime more evidence is being revealed a head up today's hearing and we're getting new poll numbers that show what the American people think of the accusations against Kavanagh. This morning the picture now evidence in today's high seeks hearings. Christine glossy for taking a lie detector test about the alleged assault by Brett Cavanaugh in the early eighties. As part of the test which she passed. Ford wrote down her account of what she says happened Ford writes. Brett laid on top of me and tried to remove my clothes while groping me he held me down and put his hand on my mouth to stop me from screaming for help. She writes mark jumped on toppled two or three times before she escaped. Fourth husband and friends have now given sworn statements saying fort spoke up the allegations several years ago. Identifying the assailant only as a federal judge. Meanwhile Kavanagh has now submitted his own supporting evidence to the Judiciary Committee including a deep tilt calendar he says he kept as a teen. It noted beach week and college interviews for brown and Yale the evidence from both sides further inflaming the partisan battle on Capitol Hill. Republicans. Need to immediately suspend the proceedings related to judge Kavanagh has nomination. And the president must order the FBI. To reopen the background check investigation. But this is giving into the Twilight Zone you're talking about. Breck have now been several right for stern high school as a self born Haskell today's marathon hearing with Kavanagh and Ford being grilled is already being compared to the Clarence Thomas Anita Hill scandal. There was an earlier case 27 years ago. From which you might have thought we would learn something. But the past couple of weeks makes it clear that we haven't learned much at all. Today senators will each have five minutes to question Ford and Kavanagh. For Republicans on the committee all of whom are men boast five minutes can be given to Rachel Mitchell a sex crimes prosecutor they hired to question the witnesses. I think it's probably better for us to have a third party. Would do it. Because then people can't accuse us of being political. Meanwhile a mysterious hand written note left for Ford inside the committee room Wednesday reading good luck doctor Ford. It's fueling speculation about its author and its meaning saw fourth supporters took the note to be an intimidation technique. An aide first said the no came from committee chairman Chuck Grassley. But staffers later confirmed it was not from Grassley millions are expected to watch today's hearing one poll finds six in ten Americans plan to want. That same poll finds independent voters are split on the nominee. With 36%. Having an unfavorable view Kavanagh compare to 34%. Favorable.

