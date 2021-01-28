Biden signs sweeping executive actions to combat climate crisis The president ordered a freeze on new oil and natural gas leases on federal land and waters, as well as an investment in low income and minority communities disproportionately affected by pollution.

Biden signs executive order on climate change President Joe Biden addresses climate change and the White House COVID-19 response team talks about the shortage of vaccines and plans for dealing with the pandemic moving forward.

Racial equity executive orders Sirius XM’s Mike Muse and Leah Wright Rigueur, an associate professor of history, discuss President Joe Biden's new executive actions addressing race issues in the U.S.