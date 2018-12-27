Transcript for 'Deportation bus' politician charged with fraud

The senator Michael Williams arrested his car with his wife Victoria after turning himself into hall county jail Wednesday afternoon. Prosecutors say he lied about 300000 dollars worth a computer servers. Being stolen from his campaign on this in Gainesville last may Williams told us he had no comment on the charges but his attorney. AJ Richmond did. Mr. Williams did not do this. We're not really a prize of their evidence yet they haven't disclosed that I'm sure they will sins but at this point. We don't know what it is they're saying we did other than what the indictment says. And during the race for governor Williams ran a controversial campaign with what he called. A deportation bus he told voters he wanted to fill with murderers rapists kidnappers child molesters and other criminals. Computers powered. Williams is also charged with false reporting of a crime and making false statements that the real feeling of being custody he'll be out in want to go to court. Explain powers that story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.