FBI director nominee Kash Patel gives opening statement at confirmation hearing

Donald Trump's allies in Congress have lauded Patel's nomination, touting him as the change agent needed at the top of an embattled agency.

January 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live