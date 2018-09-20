Transcript for Female senators speak out about Republican 'bullying' of Kavanaugh accuser

I believe doctor plot before it. Because she's telling the truth. And you know it. Her story you'd know it by the fact that she taught it there it's five years ago it was documents at the time we have that there is notes she told her husband. This trauma she's in dealing with their whole life. She doesn't want to beat a bedroom that doesn't have to doors. People knew out of out her a long time ago she told a friend a year ago he told a reporter before doctor Kavanagh was ever named. These are the hallmarks a true. These hallmarks of someone who wants to be believed because she fears they did this person is confirmed he would do terrible things for America women. He she is concerned. But he did not have the character the integrity the honesty to be a Supreme Court justice. I leave her. Because she's telling the truth. She's asking the FBI to investigate her claims. She asking. Art that kind of review that and that it's a work. Oversight and accountability because she's telling the truth wouldn't flying does not ask the FBI to investigate their claims. Who is not asking the FBI to investigate these claims the White House. Doctor Kavanagh CB. Judge Kavanagh had not asked to have at the irony these claims it that the if that's the reaction of an innocent person it is not. So we have to get to the bottom of this as Americans before we put someone on the supreme court for life. This is not 1991. And how tear that not even afford the basic courtesies that were afforded that. They are giving her an option. The option it shop Monday it don't show at all. I consider that two people I configured that to be disregarding I consider that to be something fed up for failure. Like he's dead heat that scenario. Because you know what happens in those areas that men are typically me because you've seen those issues through your Oltmanns. Why not happy to have the corroborating witnesses what I the F rate up. Why not have that there and her husband and her friend commit why not. Have mark judge testify under oath to the FBI and an important committee. What are they afraid to ask the question what are they afraid what is this White House afraid what is if president afraid. What is it that. Went Republican members that issue.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.