Transcript for Florida governor signs bill to regulate big tech companies

Thanks everybody at a uses of gray remarks across the board and at the end of the day today what we're doing. We are protecting. Floridians ability to speak and express their opinions. This will lead to more speech not less speech because speech it's inconvenient to the narrative. Will be protected. Where it doesn't have those protections going on now. And you know we think when I heard Felix come up you know will we tend to think that threats to liberty. And in that in the guise of of a bearded tyrant with military fatigues and and as we know that that is absolutely the case and we see the legacy. That. Security in places like Cuba and Venezuela. But we also have to understand when there's great power large and other institutions. That that has an impact they can potentially a bridge people's freedoms and so. Today maybe this isn't as much the bearded tired in the military fatigues. You know may be the person is. On in the GM us on their laptop that can of soy latte in Silicon Valley. You know what when they have the power to be able to silence you. You take it seriously and so that's what we're doing here today. I think we will have more robust debate. In the state of Florida as a result of the legislation that we're signing today and I can tell you this if you believe in the power of bureau and ideas. You should welcome robust debate you should want there to be people that you can show why would she stand for is correct. When they tried to silence. Silence criticism a block down silence. People raising questions about the origin the virus silence saying. Stories that are inconvenient for their preferred candidates when they do that here that shows you that they don't have confidence that their cyber ultimately prevail. Because ultimately. The truth will set you free. And so that's what we're doing here in the state of Florida protecting every day Floridians. And ensuring that we have more speech not less speech. And with that will make it official.

