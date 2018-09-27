Ford cites hippocampus in recollection of alleged assault

Christine Blasey Ford's testimony included scientific language to justify her memory about what happened decades ago.
0:57 | 09/27/18

Transcript for Ford cites hippocampus in recollection of alleged assault
EU are very clear about the attack. Being pushed into the room you say you don't know quite. By whom. But that it what's Brett Cavanaugh. That covered your mouth to prevent you from screaming. And then you escaped. How are you so sure that it was he. And the same way that ensure that and talking to you right now aren't just the basic memory functions. And I have also just the level of nor Akron Akron app and a friend in the brain that sort of as you know includes. That Americans entering codes memories into the hippocampus and so the trauma related experience than is kind of locked there whereas others he tells it drift so what you're telling uses this could not. Be a case of mistaken identity absolutely not.

