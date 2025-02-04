Former commissioner of the EEOC says she was dismissed from job

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to a former commissioner of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, who says she was dismissed from her job and what she thinks this means for the agency.

February 4, 2025

