Former President Trump leading polls ahead of Republican primaries

Donald Trump is dominating the polls ahead of the Iowa caucuses, with a new 538 poll showing him more than 30 points ahead of his rivals.

January 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live