Former Trump transition official discusses 2024 campaign

Bryan Lanza was a key member of the Trump 2016 election and was also a consultant to J.D. Vance during his senate campaign.

July 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live