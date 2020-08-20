Gabrielle Gifford speaks at the 2020 DNC

More
The former U.S. House of Representatives member from Arizona and known gun control advocate delivers her message at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
3:12 | 08/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gabrielle Gifford speaks at the 2020 DNC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:12","description":"The former U.S. House of Representatives member from Arizona and known gun control advocate delivers her message at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72482538","title":"Gabrielle Gifford speaks at the 2020 DNC ","url":"/Politics/video/gabrielle-gifford-speaks-2020-dnc-72482538"}