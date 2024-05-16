Garland remarks on executive privilege over audio interview with special counsel Hur

It's a move that the department said effectively shields Attorney General Merrick Garland from any criminal exposure as Republican lawmakers move toward trying to hold him in contempt of Congress.

May 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live