Transcript for Georgia governor signs new state elections law

Well now for another perspective on this matter we're gonna bring in. Georgia Republican who supports some of these changes and you might remember state elections official Gabriel sterling thanks very much for being with us this afternoon on this important issue. Lenders are. And I wanna pick up where Carson Williams left off these Sheehan Stacey Abrams a lot of people have called these measures a solution in search of a problem that's which was just talking about. You yourself. He'll look hard you look rigorously your team under tremendous pressure we'll diligently and honorably for voter fraud and George when present from child's results and he didn't. And find any of any consequence he said there was quote no widespread fraud in Georgia. So what's the problem that needs to be fixed by this law. Well. The last humanism untangle this information that a congressman Williams and even some of an earlier according came out such. A lot of really matter much administration and every single election and remember Herbert won the history of man touch a lot of the stuff we're doing is about better much administration one of the big things as. We enjoy signature match and moved to a voter identification number which 9 December sent out of the ARD have and then 99 point 9% of the last order social and her date of church so actually this is not hard to overcome much the idea that any of these things are targeting. African Americans or Latinos are either minorities it's is frankly. Seriously homily to what I'm telling you what happened here is they had their press truly is ready saying. Georgia passed voter suppression but still on the light to whatever was passed bass voter suppression which. I mean most of these are suing over facts have little to do actual voting or sooner or three things right now the Democrats want is mobile. Buses mobile loading unit expects one county and isn't just that's an unfair essentially an unequal access and ask congress wants to win Symbian are things we want equal role rules are that was a reason for ash the second one is about this water and yes guess what I know it sounds terrible optics on under ash but the problem is for decades and our state. You're not allowed him and 150 feet of a polling location in campaign. What happened is advocacy groups out a way around getting outs in the water line. And when they did that they're raising literally we have reports of him or not water I mean that's the issue running into some mystical closes a loophole additional hand out water and send this to be 150 feet away when it has been for decades in this state. Should and the reality is in November there weren't any lions to warm to the average wait times by the minister to kind of take Hadi is a system which we weren't coded like we were in June cash so a lot of these things are various areas and there's not a racial intent on this there's no voter suppression but they have. Nor is it gin up their own turn out the coming elections. Well I I I respect him and I wanna talk about a couple of those rules that do seem targeted people who don't vote at this at the same time as as most people for example of the ballot box one. Or the or that you just talked about that voter IDs for absentee ballots. But a rights activists say. That Democrats used absentee voting far more than Republicans are that this is a direct response. To consider this rule and some of these other proposes will. Affect democratic voters more because of the way they vote. Well the reality this is this really the first times one historical point in time that's occurred and the ox is never existed report showed it. At all. In this bill it's mandated never there's thirty no drop boxes that are giving them a little. This span early voting by and another mandatory Saturday. And the reason that it cuts back early in the sport runoff is. They are back let's fast enough to actually deployed and traditional what we are at stake for decades aboard federal court stepped in had to go to nine weeks. So a lot of the senate response can federal items. In response to sign some cases yes the daylight college adopt a lot of reasons. This bill spiral think it protects no excuse absentee expands early noting. It actually put Dropbox into the law for the first time ever. So this is widespread impression it is rationed based is. Frankly it's dangerous. These claims and oppression are just as gamers claims of Donald Trump and his supporters and voters fraud it undermines people's faith in the systems and it's just. It's morally raunchy on weaponized what's the administration's way. It's wrong to Democrats students more wrong and the Republicans stripped. Well you you talk about election administration. Gave but we are seeing Republican proposes like this in more than forty states and you mentioned the big lie. Together the big lie can be refuted by the big fact at this point Republican officials like you across the country have surged higher. High and low for widespread voter fraud for years think tanks have searched president truck. I had a presidential commission looking it's not out there. Is this really about power and as many see it really about about white power since these new laws will impact people of color more. Strength. But I got this really special reduce our white power adding to being asked if there is. Putting a symbol ID number is better signature will probably lower the number of rejections the best that we believe that this hyperbole. They continued on and on a voter suppression. You know lawsuits back and what we did discover. Stacy and her group to focus groups and polling site we describe to get our original mouse they Atlanta dollars a brushing 2014. And execute and a playbook ever sense. What about battle is that how we're talking about. We've expanded ways to Tibetan state we literally have more ways to note is easier registered in almost anywhere and punch. We have record turnout is a twice when he ordered records and which ones you for your election. And frankly as somebody who stood up for election integrity. I'm tired of people on both sides tried to weaponized this and say they are trying to take take your go to way they're trying to steal your vote by fraud. All of it is not trigger. I'm not one wit and it is true from either side in this is very frustrating to see these things over and over again brought out that's what it is a bill would have written the way would have written it. Probably not I would've taken power away from my boss he chairman's election porch that was a political payback because also was upset with the outcome of the election I get back. Ash but it doesn't take away from the fact there are good things in this bill will help polish administration. Helps boaters should consider this will probably lower the rejection rate. The hyperbole around this is just craves because they didn't want to have the voter suppression neared no matter what happens. Carl eleven let me ask you need talked about the way this is being described president Biden. Hi in his press comes I'm sure you already called these Republican poses a un American and quote sick. He said in Fraser didn't quite understand edge makes Jim Crowe looked like Jim eagle. But it do you believe the Georgia moving forward to slow may inspire Democrats on the federal level to push forward. With Vera election reform bill which is pretty sweeping. Yes they're gonna. They're gonna Goucher and no matter we did anything I mean if we bills and everybody's odd dollars to better tennis bettors brush means isn't discussing. We're following the law that that BJ former New York is replacing bailing you must carries are the Democrat run long lines and he's not hospital. There's a standard and certain people's actually counted it Arie would you. We saw happen sort of years in wall washboard and screw up. First here's floor was on its regular election to have the same hour place. The and this this idea that Republicans will split counties and change their election results. Is insane it's insanity it takes months to do this processors due process it once shouted get a superior sure I mean. It's just ridiculous the amount of hyperbole. And wrenching of of clothing only a pair around this. These are simple reforms that don't do much to actually affect boaters other than making the experience better and easier. Why I die I respect either you fight your corner this way and I'm learned a lot listening case I appreciate it. But I do you wanna go back to the way power is being shifted you mentioned it yourself. From from the secretary of state. Ultimately to the legislature is going to have say over how elections are administered in Georgia and the bill also allows the state election board can over. From the county administration. You know as I said seen that in Europe. In in places in Europe which are becoming ill liberal democracies work with a more reliable national political leaders and to watch state political leaders regional political leaders are taking the power over elections away from localities. Is now and is not a concern. Get along just saw from president trump and his allies. It's written as a way without due process which there's absolutely hasn't literally this one and boring bureaucratic processes you can imagine. And we have pounds in the state and we've all seen and that's for years has failed they are voters this time and remember we we borrowed one counter consent decree. And really Orson you better and he's still a lot of room for improvement. The tape one shielding disappear court. And in their own jurisdiction. And and to be fair the legislature in every state always has he'll ask how elections are run as they pass laws under which they are rot. So this is not a giant power and a giant ships calendar so Iran elections and I think this is also. A potential lever that we'll catch you while I really didn't get all my games like don't have stayed coming here and chummy UW better. All right well this debate will continue in court as we heard gives her we do appreciate your. Coming on and thank you for your service in Georgia there. I Caesar yeah Brittany.

