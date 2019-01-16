Transcript for Gillibrand 2020

I'm Armando Garcia in Troy new York and your watching ABC news live. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand spoke to reporters right here in front of this diner it's one of her favorite diners in her hometown. It was her first public appearance since telling Stephen called their last night that she is launching a presidential exploratory committee. Today she made it official saying she's running for president. Glacier run for president the United States. She says her children will hunt as the place to headquarter her campaign and make this announcement because that's where she first ran for congress. The senator alluded to having served in house and the senate. An added that she would bring people together from both sides of the aisle as she did when she represented this Republican district as a moderate Democrat. Now during her most recent reelection bid should stand in November Gillibrand was criticized by her Republican opponent. For having presidential ambitions trying to cast doubt that she would finish her term. The senator denied those allegations say she didn't want to run for president in the issue it. Finished her six year term. Today she addressed that change of heart saying that she needed to focus on winning the mid terms and needed time to speak with a family. Now senator Gillibrand is the third woman to throw her hat in the ring for forty when he if presidential race that is sure to get crowded. As many more potential contenders mull over their decision around. I'm Armando Garcia and Troy new York and you're watching ABC news La.

