Transcript for Gillibrand highlights family, children issues in Iowa

I know it makes a lot of Democrats that some angry. But she says senator Franken had. Eight credible allegations against him for harrassment in thing. They were cropper in real time. And they were deemed credible by those investigated. For me that eight allegation when it came out and it was known it was congressional staff. Four if there. I couldn't remain silent anymore it wasn't possible for me to remain silent because what my silence that was defending him. And carry his water which I was unwilling to it. There's enough of enough. Puzzle my mom employees and the conversations that happen time. With CEO as if he lives on I mean slow me down and and I'd be very clear commitment whether it's not a hit but woman anywhere her body without her consent. It's not a kid what's the case the woman and it's not okay for Al Franken at if and I could not happy that. I think its attempt ever. Since he wanted if you want to stay in week six month at staring. Intently at. Was she was not my decision was not changed. And you have to stand up for what's right. I especially liked our. Any creative path because someone finally someone here's someone that pardon team. McCain. Just not and I feel strongly about it. And it's painful painful for me it's painful for a lot of us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.