GOP Rep. Pete Sessions: 'We need to become more efficient'

Texas GOP Rep. Pete Sessions joined ABC News Live discusses what a second Donald Trump presidency may look like.

November 13, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live