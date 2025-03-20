Vermont elementary school student allegedly brings firearm to school

The Bennington County Sheriff’s Department said a student brought "an unloaded 9mm handgun and 67 rounds of ammunition" to Pownal Elementary on Wednesday.

March 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live