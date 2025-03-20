Ukraine targets key Russian airbase with 'massive' drone attack

Russian authorities reported a "massive" Ukrainian drone attack on the Engels airbase in Saratov Oblast overnight. ABC News’ Marcus Moore reports.

March 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live