Brain chip breakthrough allows man to feed dog with his thoughts

New technology is helping people with severe physical disabilities interact and do everyday things simply by thinking about them.

March 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live