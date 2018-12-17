Transcript for Government shutdown deadline nears

And speaking out. Let's go to Karen Travers at the lighthouse just another slow Monday KT. Hack attack could tell us about his government shutdown that is it. In motion if they don't do something is that right that all of those things that Terri was talking about the big items that congress and have to do over the next two years I mean right down they're not even close to getting a deal going to keep the government funded after Friday night. Finally we're looking at a deadline of the end of the day on Friday for lawmakers to come up with something that the president wouldn't sign. It to avert a partial government shutdown but the president. It's through tweets signaling he would digging in his heels once five billion dollars to build a wall on the US Mexico border Democrats are saying they will not budge from one point three billion dollars for border security that's different than what the president asking for not just the number. But what that money would be used poor he wants a physical walk they're saying drone surveillance fencing things like that. I over the weekend the White House out in full force with Sarah it's on the Sunday political talk shows. Saying that they are going to stand firm on this one here's Stephen Miller the president's top policy advisor on CBS this weekend. We're gonna do would ever is necessary to build the border wall to stop this ongoing crisis of illegal immigration and that mean this is eight this is a very if it comes to it. Absolutely this is a very fundamental issue at stake is the question of whether or not the United States remains a sovereign country. Whether or not which and establish and enforce rules for entrance into our country the Democrat party is a simple choice. They can either choose to fight for America's working class but to promote illegal immigration you can't Jew but. Well the Democrats say the president is the one that has the choice that they're not offering zero dollars they're saying one point three billion dollars in this isn't close to what a bipartisan agreement was in the senate. The question though is is the president willing to come down from that five billion dollar figure all indications right now is that he won't so annually in there's a standoff here and at some point somebody is going to have to blink or else at the end of the day Friday we will see a partial shutdown. Republicans on Capitol Hill do not want this they don't have an appetite for it and nobody wants to be in town next week during the holiday season. A lot of questions though what they can come up with that the president would actually agreed to -- he's scheduled had the Florida the end of this week for two long weeks down there at his resorts. And arrest me because in stick around with you and happens. And I made it LBA today wanted to Christmas at the caps don't argue they wanna be home with their families may be that I'm out hanging out where everybody Princeton BA isn't a matter how they get to that point you know there's also even talk of that fine they just say that's it we will have a partial shutdown and it last until the Democrats come into office. January 3 when they become the majority in the house at which point it's Nancy Pelosi then comes up with something to reopen its and that over to the senate but basically force the president to act. But if you don't have the Republicans on the hill when he missed you don't have the Democrats it seems president tropic his team there OK Annie is this. Is this and it dangerous for him politically art doesn't seem to matter for the White House this isn't issue that the president is obese seems willing and and either for he insists gauge this by on the Prez himself said last week he's going to shut down the government for anything he is proud to do it on the issue of border security. He told Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer last week in the Oval Office that he would only shot down he sent to Chuck Schumer I won't blame you annaly that was a bit frustrating for Republicans to hear its pizza it. They're talking points and quite the finger at the Democrats and say this is a Democrat shut down when the president is on camera saying. I'll take the blame for this so he could meet that it's the president. Isolated on one side and lawmakers trying to figure something out another thing to think about here got several dozen Republican lawmakers who either retired or lost the re elections and both of those things were in large part because of president trump perhaps dragging them down in their districts. It's a big ask to say stick around during the holiday season. A vote for something that is dead on arrival in the senate. And give the president and one last chance to check summing up his to do list before the Democrats take control. You just unlikely to see a big swell of support among those Republicans to do that. Right Karen Travers thank you very might.

