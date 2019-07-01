Transcript for Government shutdown leads to a new list of demands

We begin this morning with a new offer from the white house with the government shutdown now grinding into weak number three the president is not budging on his demand to pay for border wall but he's now willing. To throw 800 million dollars in humanitarian aid. For migrants at the border and he's not ruling out declaring a national emergency he says unpaid federal workers will quote make adjustments. ABC's Serena Marshall has all the new. Good morning annaly Ryan and this impasse between Republicans and Democrats seems to have grown and they don't just one humanitarian aid but they also want more border agents were detention beds and more immigration judges. Another meeting at the White House and another day without a deal the government shut down in its third week. Come Friday 800000. Federal employees are on the verge of missing their first pay check the president's message to them. I can relay had not sure that the baseball that are on the receiving end well. Make it just federal employees don't CA. There are rescinded them. To a school not. We want to go back to work. We need to go back to work. Because we have deal for pay across the country the impacts are also being felt. Long lines at New York's LaGuardia Airport some TSA officers calling out sick because they're not getting paid. The president said he considered declaring a national emergency and use the military to build his wall I think the president would be wide open to a court challenge saying where's the emergency. You have to establish that in order to do this Democrats accuse the president of changing his demands. Asking for five point seven billion dollars it not for a while but is still very year Steele is already what is used for the border fence. As well as money for more Border Patrol agents ice personnel judges and four point two billion dollars for 50000 more detention beds. The government shutdown will continue to get worse and worse. The government is trying to mitigate the fallout from the shut down according to the Washington Post that a permanent housing and urban development sent letters have 15100 landlords trying to prevent the eviction of thousands of tenants living in units that are part of a program that expired. While the government's been shut down Ryan annaly street and Marshall in Washington thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.