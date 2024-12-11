'Great day for America': Trump lauds Chris Wray resigning as FBI director

FBI Director Christopher Wray announced at a town hall on Wednesday that he is resigning, according to sources familiar with the meeting and President-elect Trump reacted to the news on Truth Social.

December 11, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live